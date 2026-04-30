KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Platte County High School's theater program is riding a wave of momentum after winning top honors last year, earning a record 16 Blue Star nominations for its production of Newsies.

Platte County High School theater earns record 16 Blue Star nominations for 'Newsies'

The Starlight Blue Star Awards are announced today at 9 a.m., with the award ceremony scheduled for next month.

For students, the nominations carry serious weight.

Steve Silvestri

"It's another surreal feeling. It's the most amount of nominations that our high school has ever gotten, which is a very exciting experience to get," said Finley Pennington, who played the lead role in the musical.

Erica Glidewell

Newsies — a show about young newspaper sellers fighting to be heard — resonated deeply with cast members, including Finley Pennington, who played the lead role.

"I just like being able to stand on stage and put myself in a different perspective, and also the added benefit of getting to entertain everybody in the audience and take them out from the real world for a second and just let them live in the magical world that I created on stage," Pennington said.

The recognition extends beyond the performers. Students working behind the scenes say seeing their contributions acknowledged makes the effort worthwhile.

Steve Silvestri

"My favorite part of being a designer is giving the costume to the kids. Like giving the costume to Finley. He's no longer Finley. He's Jack Kelly," said sophomore Ava Utlaut.

Each year, dozens of high schools perform a major musical competing not only for audience approval, but also for the attention of a panel of judges.

"Our program has continued to grow over the years, and our kids continue to excel in everything that they do. And every year we get more and more nominations for not only Blue Star, but different things that we compete with," said Theater Director Erica Glidewell.

Steve Silvestri

Glidewell said she is proud to see her students gain wider recognition.

"I just love that, that other people in Kansas City get to notice our kids because we're very far north of the river. And it just, it just feels, really, I feel like a proud mama," Glidewell said.

Steve Silvestri

For the students, the nominations represent more than awards — they are validation of their hard work and a chance to leave a lasting impression.

"I just love getting to know that I left my mark in some way here," Pennington said.

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