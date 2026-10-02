Platte County residents ask judge to intervene in Homestead Property Tax Credit dispute

PLATTE CITY, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Two Platte County residents are asking a judge to intervene in a dispute over when eligible homeowners will receive a property tax credit approved by voters.

Marlon Martinez

Jason Maki, who is running for Platte County presiding commissioner, and James Bosch, who is running for county collector, have filed a request asking a judge to require the county collector to apply the Homestead Tax Credit to 2026 tax bills.

More than 70% of Platte County voters approved the credit during the April 2026 election. The measure limits annual increases in property tax liability by 5% for eligible homeowners.

But the county collector's office planned to wait until 2027 to implement the credit, prompting the legal challenge.

Watch: Platte County residents go to court over Homestead Property Tax Credit

Platte County Property Tax Dispute

Maki said homeowners should not have to wait another year for the relief voters approved.

"Your job as an elected official is to ensure that the taxpayers get this relief that they voted for," Maki said.

Maki said the collector's office told him its software vendor could not make the necessary changes in time to apply the credit to 2026 tax bills.

The county collector declined an on-camera interview, citing the pending court case.

In a statement, the office said it stands ready to carry out voters' wishes in accordance with Missouri law. The office also said its priority is ensuring every taxpayer receives a fair and accurate tax bill.

Maki said he remains hopeful the credit can be implemented this year.

Marlon Martinez

"I'm hoping we're going to get it done. I'm confident we're going to get it done this year, and I will fight the good fight, regardless what happens to get it done this year," Maki said.

The case now heads to a judge, who will consider the request to apply the credit to 2026 tax bills.

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