Platte County voters approve property tax relief measure; questions remain about impact on schools

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Platte County voters overwhelmingly approved a new homestead property tax credit in Tuesday’s election, with nearly 80% voting in favor of the measure aimed at limiting how much property taxes can increase each year.

Platte County voters overwhelmingly approved a new homestead property tax credit

The new credit is designed to bring more predictability to homeowners by capping annual property tax increases at about 5% or the rate of inflation.

Supporters say it will help prevent sudden spikes that can catch families off guard.

Marlon Martinez

But even with strong voter support, some residents say they went to the polls with lingering questions. Corky McCaffrey, a Parkville resident, said the timeline leading up to the vote left her uncertain.

“We don't know anything about this. This was such a let's hurry up and get this done. We I didn't have time to research it. I don't know what I'm voting for or against,” McCaffrey said. “We needed some more time to work on this before we actually put it to a vote.”

McCaffrey said the pace of the process raised concerns.

“I'm always suspicious when things are so hurried like this, like what's really going on here?” she said.

Still, she acknowledged the potential benefit for others in the community—especially those feeling the pressure of rising property values.

“I already have my property tax frozen, so I'm good with that. But yes, I would love for this to happen for my neighbors,” McCaffrey said. “We do have a lot of older residents here who may have been priced out of their homes.”

The measure applies to all homeowners, not just seniors, and is meant to create more stability in tax bills year to year.

However, the change could also have ripple effects—particularly for local school districts that rely heavily on property taxes for funding.

McCaffrey called that a potential downside.

“That is absolutely the downside of this,” she said. “People move to Platte County because our schools are so wonderful… so this could be a disaster for the school district. Hopefully not.”

In a statement, the Platte County School District said it understands the goal of providing tax relief but emphasized the importance of stable funding.

The district noted that about 60% of its revenue comes from local sources, including property taxes, which are critical for staffing, operations, facilities, and long-term planning.

While district leaders say they are still evaluating the full impact of the measure, they cautioned that any changes to the property tax structure could affect that balance. They added the district will continue monitoring the situation while focusing on responsible use of taxpayer dollars and supporting student learning.

As implementation begins, both homeowners and school leaders will be watching closely to see how the changes play out.

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