KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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The Platte County Prosecutor's Office is searching for potential victims who may have been secretly recorded inside a gender-neutral restroom at Kansas City International Airport.

Prosecutors seek victims secretly recorded inside KCI gender-neutral restroom

Investigators say Teriosi Ludwig, a former airport restaurant employee, filmed 66 women in the restroom.

KSHB Man charged with invasion of privacy for secretly recording women at KCI

The prosecutor's office wants travelers who used the gender-neutral restrooms in Concourse A between January and March to come forward, which could help strengthen the case.

"You can come to us because, again, we have data with timestamps," Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said in a press conference Monday.

Platte County prosecutor talks about case of KCI restaurant employee secretly recording women

I spoke with travelers who said they felt uneasy about the incidents.

"I would feel violated. It's wrong," said Karen, a traveler passing through KCI.

KSHB Man charged with invasion of privacy for secretly recording women at KCI

Kansas City Councilman Nathan Willett (1st District), who represents the Northland, said the legislation around gender-neutral bathrooms needs to be changed following the incident.

"It's the most disgusting thing that you can imagine in violating someone's privacy at KCI airport," Willett said.

Willett wants to make an immediate change at this Thursday's City Council meeting.

KSHB Man charged with invasion of privacy for secretly recording women at KCI

"We can make a quick fix right now," he said. "We can change those 24 stalls to women-only stalls, and then maybe you can do some individual/family restrooms."

The gender-neutral restrooms opened when the new terminal opened three years ago. Seattle is the only other U.S. airport with these types of restrooms.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas' office stated he will "reserve his outrage for the criminal."

"We will review everything that we can to make sure people are safe," Lucas said. "We will treat this as it needs to be as a criminal investigation."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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