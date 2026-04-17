'There are no warnings': Tracy Police crack down on drivers illegally passing stopped school buses

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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The Tracy Police Department is increasing enforcement against drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses in Platte County.

Tracy Police crack down on drivers illegally passing stopped school buses

Throughout my coverage in the Northland, I have talked to many people who worry a tragedy has to happen before they see change.

Platte County R-3 School District

The crack down follows concerns from parents, students, and school leaders about drivers ignoring flashing red lights and extended stop arms.

Law enforcement officials warn the dangerous pattern puts the lives of children at risk every day.

"It makes you sick. I don't understand why they don't just slow down and stop," Sgt. Beth Taulbee said.

Steve Silvestri

Taulbee said she has noticed more drivers breaking the law in recent years.

"We were watching your story on Channel 41 and we talked with JT with the Platte County R-3 transportation unit, and asked him what we could do to help him enforce that," Taulbee said.

Since my initial coverage, the Tracy Police Department has increased enforcement in hot spots, watching for drivers who fail to stop.

Steve Silvestri

"We will be out here and we will issue citations. We've told everyone on our website, we will issue tickets. There are no warnings," Taulbee said.

Platte County R-3 schools reported 215 stop arm violations this school year.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office issued 14 citations from the beginning of the school year to now, with six occurring last month. The Tracy Police Department has written three citations within its jurisdiction this year.

"Since that started, and we started writing those citations, and with your story, and JT's help, those citations have cut down extremely I'd say we were down to three since the first of the year, and that's huge for us," Taulbee said.

"Losing a life of a child would be devastating. The chief sits out here on a daily making sure that doesn't happen," Taulbee said.

A proposed bill to increase fines for stop arm violations continues to move through the state Senate.

The legislation had a public hearing this week and is waiting for a vote from the Senate Transportation Committee. I will continue to track the bill and bring you the latest.

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