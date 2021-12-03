Mixed-use development at 63rd and Prospect moves forward

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Plans to develop vacant land at 63rd and Prospect are moving closer to reality.

Developer Urban America envisions converting 25 acres of vacant land into a mixed-use development that would consist of five phases and take a total of eight years to complete.

The first phase includes a 300-unit mixed-income housing complex along with a hotel with parking.

Additional phases will include a supermarket, retail space, gas station/convenience store and a storage facility.

"The reason why we're going as large as possible is because there's so much that's not there in that community, and we're looking to fill some of that," explained Robert Farmer with Urban America.

The cost is expected to be more than $200 million dollars.

The area of the planned development is located near Research Medical Center and major roads like U.S. Highway 71 and 63rd Street.

However, talk of development is not new. After more than 20 years of no progress, Kansas City, Missouri, City Council member Lee Barnes understands some residents may be skeptical.

"It's not surprising that people are suspicious as to whether it's going to happen, but I've kind of made it one of my missions in my two terms here at City Hall that area is going to be developed," Barnes said.

Developing the land is welcome news to resident Kenneth Bacchus. He has lived in his neighborhood for nearly 40 years and says the area has had its issues.

"It's a good thing. We feel really good about this," Bacchus said. "This area was already decaying. The housing stock wasn't the best."

Barnes says tax incentives for the project will help spur development at 63rd and Prospect. However, the city council still needs to approve development plans which are expected in early 2022.

Developers say the first phase of the project could happen as early as spring 2022.

