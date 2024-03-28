MLB Network's Adnan Virk discusses Kansas City Royals 2024 prospects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are high hopes in Kansas City for what the Royals could be able to accomplish in 2024.

The team made multiple moves in free agency to add players to a roster that won just 56 games in 2023.

On top of those moves, the Royals signed young star Bobby Witt Jr. to the largest contract in franchise history, tying him to the team for the next several seasons.

KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness spoke to MLB Network host Adnan Virk about the prospects for the Royals in 2024, and what it means to have a young star like Witt signed long-term.

