MO AG launches Jackson County property tax assessments tip line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced Monday a tip line has been created for those affected by the Jackson County property tax assessments.

Bailey said the line was created in response to the many complaints his office has received about the "illegal" assessments, noting complaints continue to be shared after he sued the county.

“In order to rectify the situation, we need to provide the Court with a full picture of what went wrong here. Every affected victim of this scheme has a story to tell,” Bailey said in a statement. “I encourage any Jackson County resident who has been illegally taxed to reach out to my office – we want to hear from you.”

While the AG noted not all information will be used, he said all tips are encouraged.

“If you believe you’ve been illegally taxed and want to pursue an avenue that can lead to real justice for all affected, contact our hotline," Bailey said."

The AG filed the lawsuit against Jackson County and Tyler Technologies in December.

The suit seeks an order to void any increase in the assessed value of implicated properties, prevent defendants from collecting or levying any real property tax based on an increase in assessed value, and various penalties against Tyler Technologies.

The trial is set for June 6.

After an audit of the assessment process, Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty said the county is “dedicated to upholding fair and equitable property assessments, ensuring that our assessment process aligns with industry best practices.”

Anyone interested in providing a tip can do so via the online tip form HERE.

