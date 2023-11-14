Watch Now
MO Gov. Mike Parson, KS Gov. Laura Kelly join initiative to agree to 'disagree better'

Mike Parson/Laura Kelly disagree better intiative
Posted at 10:05 AM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 11:06:28-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson agree they probably don't agree on much.

But the two neighboring governors came together at Q39 Midtown in Kansas City to discuss what common ground they share and how to commit to disagreeing better.

Tuesday, Kelly and Parson released a video as part of the National Governors Association's Disagree Better initiative.

In the video, the governors disagree on who the bigger Chiefs fan is and whether KCMO or KCK barbecue reigns supreme, but they also committed to disagreeing better.

"It’s important to us to work together with our peers in Kansas to support the growth of the entire Kansas City Region," Parson said in a written statement.

The two also highlighted past instances where they shared common interests: calling a truce in the 2019 Kansas City border war, relocating two USDA agencies to Kansas City and joining forces on the National Crossroads Initiative.

"Getting things done doesn’t just require working across state lines — it also requires working across party lines. That’s how Governor Parson and I have together grown the economy of the entire Kansas City region,” Kelly said. “We’ve joined the Disagree Better initiative because we both agree — now is the time to turn down the volume on our national political conversation. Finding productive ways to overcome differences is the only way we can make progress as two states and as a country.”

The two governors said this initiative is more important now than ever with election season right around the corner.

"As the 2024 election cycle heats up, we want to show the people of Missouri and Kansas that even when we disagree, we can disagree better," Parson said.

