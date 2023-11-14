MO Gov. Mike Parson, KS Gov. Laura Kelly join initiative to agree to 'disagree better'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson agree they probably don't agree on much.

But the two neighboring governors came together at Q39 Midtown in Kansas City to discuss what common ground they share and how to commit to disagreeing better.

Tuesday, Kelly and Parson released a video as part of the National Governors Association's Disagree Better initiative.

In the video, the governors disagree on who the bigger Chiefs fan is and whether KCMO or KCK barbecue reigns supreme, but they also committed to disagreeing better.

"It’s important to us to work together with our peers in Kansas to support the growth of the entire Kansas City Region," Parson said in a written statement.

.@GovParsonMO & I disagree on many things — including whether Kansas or Missouri BBQ is better — but we see eye to eye on this: the only way we'll move forward as a country is if we learn to #DisagreeBetter. pic.twitter.com/vtPOWyau8n — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) November 14, 2023

The two also highlighted past instances where they shared common interests: calling a truce in the 2019 Kansas City border war, relocating two USDA agencies to Kansas City and joining forces on the National Crossroads Initiative.

"Getting things done doesn’t just require working across state lines — it also requires working across party lines. That’s how Governor Parson and I have together grown the economy of the entire Kansas City region,” Kelly said. “We’ve joined the Disagree Better initiative because we both agree — now is the time to turn down the volume on our national political conversation. Finding productive ways to overcome differences is the only way we can make progress as two states and as a country.”

The two governors said this initiative is more important now than ever with election season right around the corner.

"As the 2024 election cycle heats up, we want to show the people of Missouri and Kansas that even when we disagree, we can disagree better," Parson said.

—