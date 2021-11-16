MO state Rep. Rory Rowland announces run for Independence mayor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri state Rep. Rory Rowland is running for mayor of Independence.

Rowland, a Democrat from Independence, was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2015 and serves a District 29 in Jackson County, which covers portions of Independence and Raytown.

He will face incumbent Mayor Eileen Weir , who is serving her second term in the position.

Rowland cited "a cloud of corruption" and the need for "a new set of ethical standards at City Hall" in his reasons for running.

The Independence mayoral election will take place in 2022.