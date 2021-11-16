Watch
MO state Rep. Rory Rowland announces run for Independence mayor

Missouri House of Representatives
Missouri State Rep. Rory Rowland (D-Independence) announced on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, that he plans to run for mayor of Independence.
Posted at 10:09 AM, Nov 16, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri state Rep. Rory Rowland is running for mayor of Independence.

Rowland, a Democrat from Independence, was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2015 and serves a District 29 in Jackson County, which covers portions of Independence and Raytown.

He will face incumbent Mayor Eileen Weir, who is serving her second term in the position.

Rowland cited "a cloud of corruption" and the need for "a new set of ethical standards at City Hall" in his reasons for running.

The Independence mayoral election will take place in 2022.

