MO Supreme Court grants Keith Carnes' habeas corpus petition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Keith Carnes, a man serving a life sentence connected to a 2003 murder case, won his habeas corpus appeal Tuesday in front of the Missouri Supreme Court.

In the ruling released Tuesday, the justices said that Carnes had successfully demonstrated that state prosecutors had failed to disclose material evidence in a 2003 murder case that left Carnes serving a life sentence in prison.

Tuesday’s ruling allows state prosecutors to retry Carnes. If prosecutors decline to retry the case, Tuesday’s ruling calls for Carnes to be released within 30 days.

"We are actively reviewing now, and we await any other information the Missouri Supreme Court sends to us," the Jackson County's Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The ruling is the latest in a legal journey that quickened in late 2021 and early 2022.

Carnes has been serving time at South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri, about 250 miles from Kansas City.

Miracle of Innocence has been fighting for the release of Carnes. They’ve claimed there’s no physical evidence connecting him to the shooting.

Others have also given statements saying it couldn’t have been Carnes because they were with him at the time of the shooting at an apartment complex down the street.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has been defending the state in the post-conviction hearings and appeals.

“In this case, our Office defended a conviction obtained by the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and the decision to retry this case rests in the hands of the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney,” Schmitt's office said in a statement.

The break in the case came in late 2020 when the Missouri Supreme Court appointed a special master to review Carnes' claim of innocence.

In the Special Master’s review, released in January 2022 , Judge William Hickle said witnesses who eventually said that Carnes was not the killer were credible.

At the time of the Special Master’s review, the Missouri Supreme Court could have released Carnes, but instead promised it would quickly review the Special Master’s report.

That review was completed with Tuesday’s ruling.

