MoDOT truck on its side after crash near I-29 southbound past 169 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri Department of Transportation truck ended up on its side after a crash on Interstate 29 southbound past 169 Highway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers report a van was changing lanes when it collided with the MoDOT truck.

The left lane of the southbound side is blocked and the ramp from 169 to northbound I-29 has been "closed to prevent traffic from merging into the crash scene," per MSHP.

MSHP told KSHB 41 one person was transported to an area hospital after the crash. The severity of the person's injuries is unknown at this time.

Traffic heading northbound is also moving slowly due to a multi-vehicle crash, per KC Scout.

KC Scout estimates southbound will be cleared around 10:35 a.m. and northbound will be cleared around 10:15 a.m.

