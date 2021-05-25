Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

MoDOT worker hospitalized after buffer truck crash

items.[0].image.alt
MoDOT Kansas City
A MoDOT worker was taken to the hospital after being injured in a crash on Interstate 470 near Blue Ridge Boulevard on May 25, 2021.
modot buffer truck crash
modot bumper truck crash.jpg
Posted at 11:42 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 13:09:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri Department of Transportation worker is in the hospital following a crash on the job.

MoDOT Kansas City said one of its buffer trucks was hit by another motorist in the westbound lanes of Interstate 470 just before Blue Ridge Boulevard.

There is no word on the worker’s condition or if the other driver was injured, MoDOT said.

Officials called it a “pretty horrific sight,” and asked drivers to slow down when they see crews with flashing lights on.

Some lanes of the highway were closed as first responders arrived on scene.

MoDOT advised drivers to expect delays in the area.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Shining a spotlight on the 2021 graduates!