MoDOT worker hospitalized after buffer truck crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri Department of Transportation worker is in the hospital following a crash on the job.

MoDOT Kansas City said one of its buffer trucks was hit by another motorist in the westbound lanes of Interstate 470 just before Blue Ridge Boulevard.

There is no word on the worker’s condition or if the other driver was injured, MoDOT said.

Officials called it a “pretty horrific sight,” and asked drivers to slow down when they see crews with flashing lights on.

Some lanes of the highway were closed as first responders arrived on scene.

MoDOT advised drivers to expect delays in the area.

