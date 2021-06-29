MoDOT worker's family grieves 'horrible' loss

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — The family of a Missouri Department of Transportation worker is grieving after he was hit and killed while doing his job.

Lloyd Crawford, 61, lost his life while performing flooding emergency work Monday in Tracy, Missouri, along Route 273 at the intersection of Route 371 in Platte County.

Crystal Griffin, who considers Crawford her uncle, said she’s still trying to process the news.

“It’s horrible,” Griffin said as tears filled her eyes. “I don’t want it to be true.”

Griffin didn’t have a father growing up, and Crawford stepped in and “became that person” for her, she said.

“He taught me how to try new things,” Griffin said. “He taught me how to open my heart and give people chances but still protect myself.”

But he also had a sense of adventure, teaching all of his nieces and nephews how to take care of themselves, along with hunting, tracking, riding horses, going to rodeos and barrel racing, according to Griffin.

“Everything was fun,” she said.

MoDOT Kansas City District Engineer Chris Redline said in a statement that they extend their “sympathy and prayers” to Crawford’s family.

“Lloyd was a friend to many and will be missed by us all,” Redline said. “He was a valuable employee and had a long history with MoDOT. Our hearts are heavy.”

Crawford’s name will be added to a memorial outside of the MoDOT office in Lee’s Summit. Since 2000, there have been six MoDOT workers, including Crawford, who have died on the job in the metro.

Behind each name is a family without a loved one – a family like Crawford’s, who said his death was preventable.

“Just watch out, if you’re tired just stay off the road,” Griffin said.