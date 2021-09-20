Monarchs play for league title Monday at Legends Field

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Monarchs, owners of the best record in the American Association during the regular season, play for the league championship Monday night at Legends Field.

The first pitch in Game 3 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks, with the Monarchs leading the series, two games to none.

In the franchise's first season as the Monarchs, following a rebranding in partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Kansas City put together a 69-31 regular season, the best mark in the league.

They then swept the South Division playoff series before winning the first two games of the finals on the road in Fargo.

Games 4 and 5, if necessary, are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday this week, both at Legends Field, as the Monarchs have home-field advantage in the championship series.