Monster Jam returns in May to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Monster Jam returns to Kansas City for a stadium show on Saturday, May 20, to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Son-uva Digger will be among the monster trucks at the Kansas City, Missouri, show.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jan 17, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monster Jam just wrapped up a weekend at the T-Mobile Center and will return to Kansas City in four months for a stadium show.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday that Monster Jam will return Saturday, May 20, to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Monster Jam Insiders have access to a presale, which began Tuesday, with tickets set to go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 24, to the general public. Insiders can sign up at any time.

The show begins at 7 p.m., but the Monster Jam Pit Party takes place from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. beforehand, giving fans a chance to see the monster trucks up close and meet the drivers and crews, including the opportunity for autographs and photos.

There will be lots of activities for children as well.

