MOPACA show encourages people to learn about alpacas, what they offer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MOPACA show at the American Royal Hale Arena wraps up Sunday afternoon.

The three-day event consisted of alpaca shows, vendors and a chance to learn more about the animal.

Dozens of breeders and owners from across the Midwest traveled to Kansas City to show off their alpacas and offer insight to outsiders wanting to know more. Their animals were shown in competition and then people could visit various pens to get an up-close look.

“I want them to know that alpacas are one of the most sustainable animals," said breeder Keri Harting, from Wisconsin. "You have a renewable source of fiber, so we share them once a year. They're very gentle on the earth.”

Another breeder from Colorado, Marie Carrico, said the show is an opportunity to showcase their hard work.

“The great thing about all of these exhibitors here is you can get anything from pet quality all the way up to show animals,” Carrico said.

Vendors also set up to sell various alpaca goods, ranging from yarn and clothing items, to greeting cards and alpaca manure. Tammy Taylor from Oak Grove, Missouri, has been vending her Blackwater Treasures goods at MOPACA for over a decade.

“It’s fun watching and listening to the show and the judges, judging the different animals and seeing all the pretty colors of the animals. There's so many colors, natural colors,” Taylor said. “There's not many places where you can buy alpaca in stores and stuff around. So coming to a show like this is the place where you can buy alpaca yarn. That's why you want to come to the show is to buy alpaca stuff.”

The show wraps up at 3 p.m. You can read more about MOPACA here.