Moped driver suffers critical injuries after being dragged on Blue Ridge Cutoff

KCPD: Driver of other vehicle fled, returned to scene later with family
Posted at 12:02 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 13:02:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a moped suffered critical injuries after being dragged along southbound Blue Ridge Cutoff after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

A white Ford Mustang rear-ended a silver and purple KTMMEX moped shortly after 6:30 a.m. near Sni-A-Bar Road and Blue Ridge Cutoff, according to information from KCPD.

The moped driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the vehicle and became “lodged under the front of the Ford,” police said.

The driver and moped were dragged for a block before the Mustang turned right on East 52nd Street at which time the moped came free.

The moped driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Mustang circled the block, returning to the intersection of Sni-A-Bar Road and Blue Ridge Cutoff before fleeing the scene northbound on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

A witness followed the Mustang until it turned west onto Interstate 70, at which point the witness returned to the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Mustang, who was not injured, later left the vehicle in the area of East 42nd Street and Pittman Road before returning to the scene with family.

