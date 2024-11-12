Watch Now
'More in common than we do apart': Harry S. Truman highlighted in Independence Veteran's Day celebration

Harry S. Truman was highlighted during an Independence Veteran's Day celebration
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum is a nod to the former president's life and legacy.

On Veterans Day, it's a place to honor those who served and to keep history alive.”

Former [resident and Independence-raised Harry Truman was a veteran too.

"It's a really fitting location for Veterans Day," Lt. Col Patrick Naughton said. "He was so instrumental in desegregating the military for minorities as well as women in the military."

Naughton was one of many to speak at the ceremony honoring veterans. From active-duty members, to musicians, to observers, everyone served a different role.

"My wife and I both served together during Desert Storm," Rich Wilson, who served in the U.S. Army Band with his wife, said. "It's a universal language. It speaks to people without words."

Music and Veterans Day take up the same spot in his heart.

"It's just nice to be a part of something bigger than yourself," he said.

Each note holds Wilson together.

At a time when it’s easy to see division, Naughton hopes everyone will celebrate Veteran’s Day united.

"We have so much more in common than we do apart," Naughton said.

