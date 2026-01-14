KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

It was a somber evening for the Clay County neighborhood at 78th Street and Monroe Avenue. Neighbors gathered Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil to grieve the loss of a father, a friend and a neighbor.

More than 100 people attend candlelight vigil for Northland man killed in shooting

41-year-old Chris Wells was shot and killed Monday morning, allegedly by his neighbor near his home.

The accused shooter, 42-year-old Jeffrey King, was taken into custody that morning. He was charged in Clay County Court with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. King is in the Clay County Detention Center on a $5,000,000 bond.

Fabian Rosales

Well's wife told police the suspect, King, had a history of harassing her family and the neighborhood.

KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson spoke with other neighbors, who explained King "terrorized" the block.

In memory of Wells, neighbors have started leaving candles and flowers where he was shot multiple times. More than 100 people showed up Tuesday night to support the Wells family.

Wells's mother spoke about his love for the Chiefs, as many in the crowd wore their Chiefs gear to honor Wells.

Neighbors and family members shared stories about how Wells would do anything to protect his family and how he loved his community deeply.

While the neighborhood is mourning Wells' death, the youth pastor to Wells' children at Northland Cathedral explained they don't want the tragedy to overshadow Wells' life.

Fabian Rosales

"We don't want to act like it's not a heartbreaking tragedy, but it's important that we know that Chris's life is not how it ended," Garet Arnold said. "It's about the life that he lived and the legacy he left."

Wells' children also shared their favorite memories of their dad, involving attending Chiefs games and hunting.

