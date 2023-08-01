'More work to do': KCMO Mayor Lucas announces gun violence, affordable housing policies during inauguration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas addressed the city at his inauguration Tuesday morning, reflecting on his first term as mayor and looking ahead to what the future holds.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and other community leaders were present as Lucas and Kansas City, Missouri, City Council members were sworn into office.

"If you ever get lost, find a mom," Lucas began his inauguration speech, quoting Mom's Demand Action executive director Angela Ferrell-Zabala, who was present as the mayor was sworn in for his second term. "To the many moms out there today, demanding action to stop gun homicides, gun suicides, gun tragedies… on behalf of this father, this mayor, this Kansas Citian, we appreciate you."

With Kansas City, Missouri's homicide rate on pace to reach a record-high in 2023, Lucas recognized that Kansas City has "far more work to do," and announced his first act in his second term will be to introduce two policy initiatives that aim to combat gun violence, the first of which will outlaw the distribution of ammunition to minors. The other policy Lucas revealed was to ban the sale and possession of weapon modifiers, like switches, that Lucas said "turn handguns into fully automatic weapons spraying clubs, our parks, and our streets with hundreds of rounds of bullets."

Lucas also said community engagement through programs like Mayor's Night Hoops is essential to halting violence.

The mayor also discussed other goals he has as he enters a new term.

"We are committed to producing 8,000 units of affordable housing units from our Trust Fund and strategic economic development investments over the next four years, providing housing to thousands Kansas City families," Lucas announced.

He also shared plans to renovate thousands of Land Bank single-family homes and end source of income discrimination "to ensure more low-income Kansas Citians can access housing opportunities."

"No matter how you lawfully pay your bills or rent, whether it’s through housing vouchers or other government assistance, you should not be denied a place to stay," he said.

In his second term, Lucas said he is requesting proposals for a low-barrier shelter to assist people in need of housing, employment or substance abuse and mental health support as part of his plan to reduce homelessness in Kansas City.

"We are doing this work while continuing to deliver basic services to our residents, and I could not be more grateful for the women and men who put on uniforms for our city or come into our buildings each day," he said.

Lucas concluded his speech by saying Kansas City has what it takes to be "one of the greatest cities in the world," with Kansas Citians leading with their hearts in the "Heart of America."

"We know, that our humble city can be a model to a nation for how to succeed, how to support each other, and how to accelerate beyond our wildest dreams," Lucas concluded. "God bless you and God bless our great city."

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly spoke at the inauguration, reflecting on some of Lucas' accomplishments in his first term.

"We are in period of unprecedented economic and job growth," Kelly said. "They mayor has been instrumental in several of the projects that have spurred that growth, including the new terminal at KC International Airport, the KCI Logistics Park and the KC metro region's selection as a host city for the 2026 World Cup. And while I'm at it, why don't we take credit for the Chiefs' Super Bowl Victory."

Members of KCMO's city council were also sworn in Tuesday. Mayor Pro Tem and 6th District councilman Kevin McManus, who was not able to run for re-election due to term limits, spoke at the inauguration to usher in the new council members.

"This inauguration is point, a bridge between one period of our city's history and the next," Mcmanus said. "Today we bid farewell to seven esteemed colleagues on the Council, including myself."

