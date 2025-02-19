Morningside Place residents stay warm and happy inside while temperatures plunge outside

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — As winter's chill grips the metro, residents at Morningside Place in Overland Park are finding warmth and joy indoors.

Jake Goodwin, the Life Engagement Director at Morningside Place, knows even though time has dimmed memories for residents in their memory care unit, the joy from sunny days lives on.

The residents, accustomed to outdoor activities and a walking club, have adapted to the frigid weather with indoor exercises.

"Definitely this time of year gets a little challenging to do anything outside, so bringing any kind of excitement and exercise is important," said Goodwin.

Guiding the residents through stretches, Goodwin's voice fills the room with his sunny outlook.

"Wiggle your fingers, get them nice and stretched out," he said. "Palms to the sky and make a fist. Good job.”

Goodwin said while some memories fade, the longing for warmer days remains.

“Anything that allows residents to express themselves, have fun, and stay warm,” Goodwin said.

Elaine and Sharon, two residents at Morningside Place, were clear about what they wanted.

"Sunshine," Elaine said.

"Let the snow go away," Sharon said.

That's why Goodwin and his staff make it a priority to be at work to provide games, music, dancing, and crafts.

"Coming in when it's snowing and super cold out, and coming in seeing the residents just excited to see you and happy to see you, it makes the drive and the cold worth it," Goodwin said. "You are a comfort to them and any kind of enjoyment or laughter you can bring to them makes your day and theirs even better.”

Elaine said the activities help her do things she wouldn't do unless she was in a group.

"I can’t wait to go outside," Goodwin said. "Whenever it's nice outside, we will all be out there all the time."

