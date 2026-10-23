Mother pleads no contest to charges in connection with infant's death in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park, Kansas, woman pleaded no contest Friday to second-degree murder and other charges in the death of her 1-year-old child in May 2023.

Alexis Siera Williams pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree murder, two counts of abuse of a child and two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child, per a press release from the Johnson County District Attorney's Office.

Willliams and Kevin Scott Martenia were charged in 2024 for the May 22, 2023, death of their infant daughter. The two were charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a child and aggravated endangerment of a child.

Court documents revealed it was estimated the girl had been dead for about 11 hours when emergency crews responded. A doctor ruled the girl died from malnutrition and dehydration.

READ MORE | Court documents: Overland Park 1-year-old's 2023 death caused by malnourishment, dehydration

When investigators interviewed the couple's other children, they told police the parents would often physically discipline them using a rope, phone charger, and rod.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced at 11 a.m. on Nov. 23.

The case involving Martenia is set for trial on Jan. 19, 2027.

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