Mothers, community experiencing homelessness in KC receive flowers, hot meal on Mother's Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every Sunday, members of the Kansas City Facebook group Free Hot Soup make sure those experiencing homelessness in the community receive hot meals and necessary toiletries.

This Sunday, the same entities continued their work throughout the city but added a special gesture for mothers and mother figures.

"I can’t think of a better thing to do on Sunday,” said Maribeth Brennaman, Free Hot Soup food coordinator for Prospect Park.

Handing out love, hope and joy one plate at a time, hearts and stomachs were full on Mother's Day.

“Without a house, or with a house, or with lots of children, or with a few children, as a mother, I think it’s nice to be recognized for your role that you play in your children's lives,” said Rachelle Burnett, Free Hot Soup coordinator for Ilus Davis Park.

Free Hot Soup volunteers wanted mothers to feel seen and recognized for the work they put into providing for their families.

“We know how difficult it is to feed a family, right?" Brennaman said. "Now add the challenges of finding food or finding a place to get a meal. A lot of times, we have a lot of families that come to our parks, and we try to make sure the kiddos have extra food for them."

Brennaman put out a call on social media for additional help this Mother's Day weekend due to two cooks being out of commission because of COVID-19, plus the additional expenses of food due to inflation and supply chain issues.

The community delivered for Brennaman, who is thankful for the village of support and donations, and ensured those deserving of flowers received them.

“Makes them feel a little bit special or a lot special without any questions asked," Burnett said.

