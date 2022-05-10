Watch
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash involving tractor trailer on Missouri 210

Posted at 7:59 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 20:59:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash involving a tractor trailer that happened on Missouri Highway 210 and north Harlington Avenue on Monday.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, the incident happened at around 12:19 p.m.

An initial investigation indicates the driver of a red Honda CRV motorcycle was driving west on 210 Highway at a high rate of speed and was weaving in and out of traffic.

The tractor trailer was also heading west on the highway when the motorcycle driver rear ended it.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

