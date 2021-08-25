Motorcyclist critically injured in high-speed crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after crashing their vehicle while going 140 miles per hour.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday on Missouri Highway 150 at Southwest Peterson Road in southern Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD said a gold Aprilia motorcycle was headed west at estimated speeds up to 140 miles per hour when the driver lost control.

The driver and motorcycle went off the roadway and the driver was thrown.

They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.