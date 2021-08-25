Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist critically injured in high-speed crash

items.[0].image.alt
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 12:12 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 13:12:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after crashing their vehicle while going 140 miles per hour.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday on Missouri Highway 150 at Southwest Peterson Road in southern Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD said a gold Aprilia motorcycle was headed west at estimated speeds up to 140 miles per hour when the driver lost control.

The driver and motorcycle went off the roadway and the driver was thrown.

They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources