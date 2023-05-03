Motorcyclist dies in high-speed crash on US 169 after striking guardrail overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died shortly after midnight Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on southbound US 169 near Briarcliff Parkway.

The motorcycle was traveling “at a high rate of speed” southbound on the highway when it “failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway” and crashed, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.

The motorcycle left the road and struck a metal guardrail, throwing the motorcyclist from the vehicle. The person died at the scene.

There have been 27 motor-vehicle fatalities in KCMO so far this year, down from 35 during the same period last season.

