KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist injured in an Aug. 19 crash has died of their injuries.

Tyler M. Schoemaker, 27, of Kansas City was driving a Honda mini-motorcycle when he ran a red light.

The motorcycle was struck by a red Jeep at the intersection of 25th Street and West Pennway.

Schoemaker was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and died on Aug. 25.