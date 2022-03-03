Motorcyclist killed Thursday in crash with RideKC bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died Thursday in a crash along eastbound East 75th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

The motorcycle was involved in a crash with a RideKC bus shortly after 11 a.m. The rider of the motorcycle was killed in the wreck.

The crash happened as a bus, which didn't have any passengers at the time, was turning into RideKC's 75th & Prospect Transit Center at Alphapointe.

Eastbound East 75th Street is closed between U.S. 71 and Prospect Avenue as police investigate the incident.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released, pending notification of family.