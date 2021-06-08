Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in KCMO crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the crash occurred when the motorcyclist, traveling east on Gardner Avenue, tried to avoid a tractor trailer turning onto North Monroe Avenue.

The motorcycle went into the westbound lanes of Gardner Avenue and slammed head-on into a Ford Ranger pickup truck, police said.

The impact sent the motorcycle driver over the pickup and he landed in the street, police said.

The motorcycle hit a tractor trailer.

No word if any of the other drivers were injured.