Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in KCMO crash

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 8:35 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 21:35:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the crash occurred when the motorcyclist, traveling east on Gardner Avenue, tried to avoid a tractor trailer turning onto North Monroe Avenue.

The motorcycle went into the westbound lanes of Gardner Avenue and slammed head-on into a Ford Ranger pickup truck, police said.

The impact sent the motorcycle driver over the pickup and he landed in the street, police said.

The motorcycle hit a tractor trailer.

No word if any of the other drivers were injured.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!