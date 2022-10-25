Motorcyclist who struck pedestrian outside stadiums dies 1 month after crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The motorcyclist who was critically injured in a crash with a pedestrian Sept. 26 died Monday.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced Tuesday that its Accident Investigation Unit was informed Monday that Douglas died by Centerpoint Hospital staff.

Michael E. Douglas, 64, was riding his motorcycle south on Blue Ridge Cutoff near Gate 1 at the Truman Sports Complex and struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

Douglas, who was wearing a half-helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle after the collision on the main road adjacent to GEHA Field at Arrowhead and Kauffman stadiums.

Both Douglas and the pedestrian, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, were taken to the hospital.

Douglas’ death is the 74th traffic fatality in Kansas City, Missouri, this year. There were 67 at the same time last year.

