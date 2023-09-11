Motorcyclists, first responders ride across Kansas City for miles to honor first responders on 9/11

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Leslie DelasBour

Since 2002, Gail Worth has been riding with hundreds across Kansas City, Missouri, to remember the first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

“I can still feel the feeling I felt when I just sat down and thought, 'Oh my gosh, we are under attack," Worth said.

Sept. 11, 2001, is a day Worth says she will always remember, especially how firefighters and police officers rushed toward danger to try and save thousands of lives.

“The first responders knew as they were going in that, there was a high likelihood that they would not come out alive," Worth said.

Their sacrifice is one that Worth, one of only a handful of women who owns a motorcycle dealership, says prompted her to get on a motorcycle and ride in their honor.

“We cannot forget that day,” Worth said.

Seeing how the United States came together on Sept. 12, 2002, the day after the attack, Worth knew Kansas Citians would follow suit and the riding tradition was born.

“Because on Sept. 12, we all woke up as friends and neighbors and family and love,” Worth said. “We all came together one nation, under God, indivisible.”

Understanding the sacrifice many paid on 9/11, Worth says it's a priority to ride with pride for our country every year, hoping that other people will continue to honor those we lost 22 years ago.

“If you cant do anything else to pay tribute to Sept. 11, 2001 — thank the men and women who are out there defending us every single day of their lives,” Worth said.

