Motorists in Platte, Cass counties prep for road projects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Various lanes of Missouri 152 will be closed nightly between Interstates 435 and 29 through July 15.

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced details Tuesday of the pavement repair and resurfacing project in Platte County.

Crews will close lanes of Missouri 152 in both directions beginning Sunday through mid-July.

MoDOT also will close the intersection of Missouri 7 at 155th Street/County Line Road beginning at 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday for culvert replacement work.

Northbound Missouri 7 traffic will detour east on Route VV, north to Route E, then west to Missouri 150, while southbound traffic will follow a similar path around the closure this weekend.