Multi-vehicle crash on Westbound Interstate 435 causes injuries, backup at Wornall Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A multi-vehicle crash on Westbound Interstate 435 at Wornall Road has led to multiple injuries and a large backup Monday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash took place around 7:32 a.m., according to Kansas City Scout.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department says multiple minor patients have been transported to an area hospital as a result of the crash.

The three left-most lanes of WB I-435 were initially closed in the area following the crash, with only one lane open. As of 8:25 a.m. Monday, traffic is back open to two lanes.

The number of people injured and the extent of injuries as a result of the crash is not yet known. KSHB 41 News is working to learn the number of vehicles involved in the crash.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.