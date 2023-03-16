Multiple crews respond to house fire in Parkville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department and the Southern Platte Fire Protection District responded Thursday morning to a house fire in Parkville.

At around 10:22 a.m., crews were sent to the 5200 block of Northwest Bluff Drive to extinguish a fire involving a residence.

Despite firefighters' concern about cutting a hole in the roof due to the residence’s solar panels, SPFPD Fire Chief Rich Carrizzo reports the blaze was held to the garage area.

Part of a vehicle was burnt in the incident.

Great stop by all units on the scene - held to the garage area! Appreciate the partnership and teamwork @KCMOFireDept pic.twitter.com/DE83BhQhhK — Rich Carrizzo (@SPFPDFireChief) March 16, 2023

