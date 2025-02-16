Multiple winter weather alerts issued for Kansas City area this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple winter weather alerts have been issued for the Kansas City area as more snow and extreme cold are expected this week.

From 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas are included in a winter weather advisory.

The National Weather Service advised 1-3” of snow could fall, and road conditions could become slippery during the morning and evening commutes.

From midnight Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday, a winter storm watch is in effect for southern counties in the KSHB viewing area — Miami and Linn counties in Kansas as well as Cass, Johnson, Pettis, Cooper, Bates and Henry counties in Missouri.

The watch advises heavy snow with accumulations between 6-9 inches. Hazardous conditions are expected to affect travel Tuesday morning and evening.

Kansas City is also included in an extreme cold watch from late Monday night through Thursday morning.

Wind chills could reach -25°. The National Weather Service advised anyone who must go outside should wear layers as frostbite can develop within 30 minutes.

The KSHB 41 Weather team continues to track the latest developments. Updates can be found here.

