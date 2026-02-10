Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Murder charges dropped against 1 of 2 defendants in Lawrence bar shooting

Court documents reveal amended charges against both defendants in fatal bar shooting
Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41
Caiden Clem and Daitron Daniels Strickland in court
KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily.

Prosecutors in Douglas County have dropped murder charges against one of the two defendants charged in last month's deadly shooting at the Jayhawk Cafe in Lawrence, Kansas.

According to court documents filed Feb. 5, Caiden Clem, who originally faced a first-degree murder charge, now faces four counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Daitron Daniels Strickland was originally charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. He now faces a first-degree murder charge, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and battery, per a court document.

The two teens were set to appear in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday morning for preliminary hearings.

Lily O'Shea Becker

