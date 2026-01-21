One defendant in deadly Lawrence bar shooting seeks immunity hearing

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

The two 18-year-olds facing charges related to the deadly weekend shooting at the Jayhawk Cafe in Lawrence returned to court Wednesday.

An 18-year-old was killed and a 16-year-old was critically injured Saturday at the college bar, known locally as The Hawk, located at 1340 Ohio St.

Both defendants appeared in court via Zoom as they remain in custody at the Douglas County jail.

Caiden Clem, of Atchison, Kansas, is charged with one count of first-degree murder for the death of Aidan Knowles, 18. Clem also faces two counts of aggravated assault using a deadly weapon for the shooting that left Brady Clark, 16, critically injured.

Daitron Daniels Strickland, of Shawnee, is charged with second-degree murder in Knowles' death and one count of attempted second-degree murder of Clark. Daniels Strickland faces an additional charge of attempted second-degree murder of a third victim.

The public defender representing Daniels Strickland, Razmi Tahirkheli, asked Douglas County District Court Judge Amy Hanley for an immunity hearing in addition to a preliminary hearing.

On a motion for pretrial immunity, the district court would need examine all available evidence before deciding whether the state has established Daniels Strickland's use of force was not justified in this case, according to the Kansas Office of Revisor of Statutes.

In court Tuesday, the state said Daniels Strickland's interview with law enforcement following the shooting Saturday showed “clear coldheartedness” as a “danger to the community."

The state said Daniels Strickland said it was "a good thing he caught a body" during that interview with law enforcement.

Clem's attorney, Carl Cornwell, directly stated he would not be asking for an immunity hearing.

Both Clem and Daniels Strickland will appear in court at 9 a.m. on Feb. 10 for their preliminary hearings.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Eve Kemple said she is unsure whether there is enough time for both hearings on Feb. 10.

Hanley said the state's concern is noted by the court, and the court would be ready to accommodate going into a second day on Feb. 11 if needed.

