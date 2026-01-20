Teens charged in deadly Lawrence bar shooting set to appear in court Tuesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Douglas County, Kansas, District Attorney's Office formally charged two 18-year-olds with murder Tuesday in connection with Saturday's deadly shooting outside the Jayhawk Cafe bar in Lawrence.

Caiden Clem, 18, of Atchison, Kansas, faces one charge of first-degree murder in the death of Aidan Knowles and two counts of aggravated assault using a deadly weapon in the shooting that left 16-year-old Brady Clark injured.

Daitron Daniels, 18, of Shawnee, is charged with second-degree murder in Knowles' death, one count of attempted second-degree murder of Clark, and attempted second-degree murder of a third victim.

Clem and Daniels were set to make their first appearance on the charges on Tuesday afternoon.

KSHB 41 previously reported that one of the suspects brought a loaded handgun to Olathe Northwest High School on Feb. 23, 2024. The Olathe Police Department confirmed that no one was injured and that the student didn’t threaten anyone with the gun. The student was taken into custody.

Lawrence police officers were called just before 2 a.m. Saturday to the bar, known as The Hawk, located at 13th and Ohio streets. Clem and Daniels were taken into custody shortly after.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—