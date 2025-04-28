KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When people think of America’s “City of Music,” their minds rarely jump to Kansas City.

But in 2017, Anita Dixon-Brown and Dr. Jacob Wagner made a compelling case to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and Kansas City was officially added to the Creative Cities Network — recognized as the only City of Music in the United States.

Music advocates work to live up to Kansas City’s international reputation

“Anytime I can go to Copenhagen and get invited to a group of people who don’t speak English, but sing in English, and they do an entire evening of Kansas City jazz, not just a few tunes," Dixon-Brown said.

Even many Kansas Citians were surprised to learn their city is internationally known for more than just the Chiefs. Dixon-Brown and local musician Kemet Coleman are working hard to ensure Kansas City lives up to its new global music reputation.

Coleman, who works as the director of marketing for Vine Street Brewery, is using his platform to support other local artists.

Every Friday, jazz-fusion acts like Eddie Moore and the Outer Circle perform at the brewery.

“Here, in Kansas City, I think we have a really strong music community. I’m hoping for a strong music industry,” Coleman said. “So I wrote 'Musician’s Plea' with three action items that would help us move the needle.”

On Jan. 15, Coleman published his three proposed initiatives:



Establish an Office of Music; Invest in infrastructure and education; Develop a comprehensive Kansas City music strategy.

“I wanted to make sure there was enough pressure being applied to all of us to be responsible for strengthening the cultural identity of Kansas City,” he said.

While Kemet is amplifying the voices of local artists, Dixon-Brown is building bridges internationally. She recently opened a new space specifically for visitors to experience the full range of Kansas City’s musical offerings.

“If there’s not a designated place where they can hear it, see it, go to it, consume it, buy it, all those things, then we’ve lost an opportunity to build the industry in our city,” she said.

As the first U.S. city named to UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network for music, Kansas City serves as a blueprint for others, setting the tone for what a true City of Music can be.

