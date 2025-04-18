'My yard helped the police': Destructive police chase goes from KCMO into Lee's Summit neighborhood

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — People living in the Winterset Park neighborhood in Lee's Summit still haven't repaired damage to their backyard fences after a chaotic police chase.

The chase happened on March 28. Court documents reveal the chase started in Kansas City, Missouri, after an armed robbery.

Devontae Rodriquez, who is now charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest,

was selling marijuana before the chase began.

Witnesses told police a woman and a teenager were smoking marijuana with Rodriquez. He allegedly wouldn't let them leave until they paid him for the marijuana.

Someone who knew the pair came to give them $50.

Rodriquez allegedly robbed the man and got into a 90-mph chase with police.

The chase ended with a foot pursuit and damage to property in Winterset Park.

Credit: Matt Thompson A neighbor captured the end of a police chase next to his backyard in Lee's Summit.

Emilia Mense-Caby's mother-in-law contacted KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson for answers on police pursuit practices.

"A chase on the highway is dangerous, but a chase through people's backyards is insane to me," she said. "We shouldn't also fear the police response to that crime."

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department and the Lee's Summit Police Department have similar pursuit procedures.

KCPD policy states that not pursuing is sometimes the safest action. If officers do chase, they must determine that the suspect is an immediate danger to others.

Lee's Summit Police Department policy states officers must have a reasonable belief that a violent, dangerous felony was attempted.

Mense-Caby still wants stricter parameters in residential neighborhoods, especially for the safety of her children.

"Crime is scary," she said. "Armed robbery is scary, but we shouldn't also fear the police response to that crime."

The evening of the chase, Matt Thompson went from a calm evening with his family to telling his wife, baby, and toddler to lock themselves in the bathroom.

"Instinct kicked in. I was scared for myself, for my family," he said.

Thompson said he and his family have only lived in the neighborhood for a few years. He described the situation as random and once-in-a-lifetime.

Rodriquez ran the vehicle into Thompson's retaining wall before trying to get away on foot and damaging his fence.

"My yard helped the police in some aspect, but it would be nice if it could help me back, right?" he joked.

Thompson is among neighbors who think police did what they had to do.

"I feel like when it comes to an armed robbery, police have to do what they can to make sure the person isn’t continuing to do this and have more violence in the community," Thompson said.

Meanwhile, he's figuring out repairs because he said insurance isn't offering much financial assistance.

The City of Lee's Summit has a claims process residents can go through for damage repair.

The law department will review claims, but a spokesperson could not share information on the types of claims they accept because of varying circumstances.

Residents can fill out an application here.