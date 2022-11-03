Myana Henderson's family feels relief after charges announced against her alleged killer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Myana Henderson was 21 years old when she was shot and killed at a Kansas City, Missouri, convenience store parking lot in August.

Now nearly three months later, her family says they are relieved charges have been filed against her alleged killer.

“It's not going to bring her back, but at least it kind of gives some closure,” said Dawn Kopecky, Henderson's mother.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday that 23-year-old D'Angelo Fisher faces a first-degree murder charge in Henderson's death.

While Kopecky says she is glad he's no longer a threat to the public, she is still suffering the crushing grief of never hearing her daughter's voice again.

“She’ll never be 22. She'll never have children. It's not fair,” Kopecky said. "I dream and she's singing, and I wake up in tears because I miss that."

Court documents report Fisher called Myana nonstop for approximately a week, threatening to cause her physical harm.

One of Henderson's friends also reached out to police about Fisher's behavior, accusing him of stalking her.

Kopecky says she cannot fathom how this started as the two had only "met a few months ago and barely knew" one another.

Aside from talking on the phone and seeing each other for a couple of days, she says her daughter and Fisher never had a "full-blown relationship."

“Why did you do this to her? What did she do to you that was so bad?" she said. "I mean she didn't want you, she didn't want to be with you."

A step closer to justice, Kopecky recognizes a long road still awaits ahead.

"I miss her crazy self, silly goofy, she was just like the life of the party always," she said.

