NASCAR race at Kansas Speedway on Sep. 11 to be renamed to Hollywood Casino 400

KANSAS CITY- KS — The Kansas Speedway announced in a press release Wednesday the NASCAR Cup series race on Sep. 11 will be renamed the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook.

The name is a symbol to anticipate the opening of the Barstool Sportsbook at Hollywood Casino in the next year as sports betting became legal in the state of Kansas back in May.

"The Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook provides us with a powerful platform to wave the green flag on an exciting future for sports wagering at Kansas Speedway," Rick Skinner, vice president and general manager for the Hollywood Casino Kansas Speedway, said.

"Our goal is to make this the best sportsbook in the Midwest," he continued.

Hollywood Casino says in a release it anticipates a temporary opening of a Barstool Sportsbook in September under its Turn 2 Sport Bar and Restaurant.

The restaurant will offer kiosks, betting windows, odds boards, TVs and a temporary bar.

The Casino plans to open a permanant Barstool Sportsbook next year that will overlook Kansas Speedway.

It will include a full restaurant, field house games and outdoor accessibility to a patio that overlooks the speedway.

When the drivers come to the speedway that weekend, it will come at a crucial time in American Auto racing as the race will be the second leg of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

The winner of the race will be a guaranteed a spot to the Round of 12.

The track will also be host to the last race of the opening round for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs.

The ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will also race during the 9/11 weekend as a Saturday doubleheader.

—