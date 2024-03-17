Nashville PD: Bank card belonging to missing Mizzou student found along river bank

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The search continued Sunday for missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain, who was last seen more than a week ago leaving a Nashville bar.

On Sunday, Metro Nashville Police Department said they had located Strain’s bank card on an embankment along the Cumberland River near Gay St. in downtown Nashville.

Riley Strain's bank card was discovered this afternoon on the embankment between Gay St. And the Cumberland River. The search for him continues. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 17, 2024

The location of the bank card is in the same area where surveillance video captured Strain, 22, of Springfield, Missouri, walking on Friday, March 8.

On Saturday, Strain’s parents spoke to Scripps News Nashville.

"I haven't talked to my boy for over a week, and it's hard," his mother Michelle told Newschannel 5. "Thank you for getting the word out and keeping the word out. Please don't stop sharing. Don't stop sharing until we bring Riley home."

