Video captures missing MU senior Riley Strain minutes before he was last seen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released a video Tuesday of missing University of Missouri-Columbia senior Riley Strain minutes before he was last seen.

Strain, 22, went missing on March 8 while on a trip to Nashville. Strain's location has been unknown since around 9:52 p.m. Friday when he was seen on Gay Street after drinking in downtown Nashville.

Video released by MNPD Tuesday captures Strain crossing N. 1st Avenue to Gay Street at 9:47 p.m. Friday, five minutes before he was last seen.

Detectives today continue to pursue tips & investigative leads concerning missing person Riley Strain, 22. Strain, wearing a 2-tone shirt, is seen in this video crossing 1st Ave N to Gay St (right to left), at 9:47 p.m. Fri. Have info about him? Plz 📞 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/fE86dlqeOC — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 12, 2024

Strain is described as 6-foot-5 and thin. He has blue eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone with information on Strain's whereabouts is asked to contact MNPD at 615-742-7463 or Mizzou police at 573-882-7201.

