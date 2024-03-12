Watch Now
Video captures missing MU senior Riley Strain minutes before he was last seen

Riley Strain
Posted at 12:54 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 13:54:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released a video Tuesday of missing University of Missouri-Columbia senior Riley Strain minutes before he was last seen.

Strain, 22, went missing on March 8 while on a trip to Nashville. Strain's location has been unknown since around 9:52 p.m. Friday when he was seen on Gay Street after drinking in downtown Nashville.

Video released by MNPD Tuesday captures Strain crossing N. 1st Avenue to Gay Street at 9:47 p.m. Friday, five minutes before he was last seen.

Strain is described as 6-foot-5 and thin. He has blue eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone with information on Strain's whereabouts is asked to contact MNPD at 615-742-7463 or Mizzou police at 573-882-7201.

