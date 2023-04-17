Nation reacts to Ralph Yarl shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — News of the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl as he mistakenly went to the wrong Clay County home while trying to pick up his siblings has swept the nation.

Celebrities, athletes and activists have weighed in and called community members to action.

Award-winning actress Halle Berry shared that her heart “completely broke” when she learned what happened.

“This innocent child is now fighting for his life. This could be your child. This should NOT happen,” Berry tweeted.

Berry as well as fellow actress Kerry Washington urged their followers to contact Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson to demand “an arrest and bring the appropriate charges.”

Singer, producer and actress Jennifer Hudson communicated her well wishes for the family, “praying for his complete recovery.”

My God !!! Heartbroken for this young man and his family. Praying for his complete recovery ! #RalphYarl pic.twitter.com/zm6Cl3JuSu — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) April 17, 2023

Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., said she believes the homeowner who shot Yarl should be charged.

“My goodness … let’s be for justice, which is a continuum,” King said via Twitter.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire kept his remarks on the incident short.

Can’t even ring doorbells out here.. 🤦🏾‍♂️#RalphYarl — GLYDE (@Clydro_22) April 17, 2023

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Chief Stacey Graves alongside Mayor Quinton Lucas spoke to the media Sunday, saying the department plans to thoroughly investigate the incident.

Yarl is said to be in stable condition and is healing, according to family members.

