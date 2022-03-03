National Transportation Safety Board releases preliminary report in fatal Johnson County plane crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report in the Feb. 13 fatal plane crash at the Johnson County Executive Airport.

While the majority of the information matches what the NTBS and Johnson County Airport Commission communicated in the days following the crash , new renderings provide an overview of what the crash would have looked like.

The report documents the plane was set to take off at 10:20 a.m. and reached 80 knots about 2,250 feet down the runway, which is 4,097 feet long, before it drifted slightly right.

While the aircraft corrected and turned back toward the left, its ground speed continued to decrease for the remainder of the runway.

Approximately one minute after taxiing and receiving takeoff clearance, the pilot communicated one message — “we gotta come back around four five foxtrot.”

The tower then immediately cleared the plane for landing, but no further transmissions were received.

NTSB reports the plane’s final position was 100 feet southeast of its initial impact point.