National Voter Registration Day: League of Women Voters works to register people ahead of November election

September 17 is National Voter Registration Day — a "holiday" to remind people to either register to vote or check that their registration is up-to-date.

Tuesday, the League of Women Voters will be at multiple locations in the Kansas City, Mo. area to register people. Rebecca Yockey, the chair of voter services, said people need to be active in their democracy and registering to vote is the first step.

“When you don't vote, you're actually giving your power to a stranger that you don't even know. So that's what I say to people, and we'll we will always have people who don't think voting is something they want to do, and that's fine, but I know I'm going to be voting," said Yockey.

From 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, they will be at Penn Valley and Longview's college campuses. From 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, there will also be people at the bus stops below to register voters.



31st and Troost

39th and Troost

31st and Prospect

To register to vote, you need to be 18 by Election Day, be a US citizen, and provide a mailing address for residency. In Missouri, you will need a government photo ID like a driver's license or passport to vote on Election Day.

Other places to register in-person are Kansas City Library branches, a local election board office or at the DMV when you renew your license. To register online, go to either Vote.gov or Vote411.org.

In 2022, Missouri had more than 4.2 million registered voters. Kansas posted its latest headcount with more than 1.9 million voters.

The final day to register to vote is October 9 in Missouri and October 15 in Kansas. The League of Women Voters said after registration closes, their focus shifts to education and reminding people to vote on November 5.