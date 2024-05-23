National Weather Service confirms 2 additional EF1 tornadoes near Kansas City area on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service confirmed two additional tornadoes touched down in the Kansas City area on Sunday, bringing the total to four for that night.

About 10:19 p.m., an EF1 tornado developed and moved northeast across Johnson County, Kansas.

It ended shortly later on the south side of Gardner.

Winds are estimated to have peaked at 99 mph.

At 10:26 p.m., another EF1 tornado briefly developed and moved across Linwood in Leavenworth County.

Winds are estimated to have peaked at 90 mph.

The tornado caused damage to trees, but no structures were damaged.

On Monday, the NWS also confirmed two other tornadoes touched down in Shawnee and Prairie Village.

There have been 24 reported tornadoes this year in the KC area. There are on average fewer than 10 tornadoes per year in the metro.

