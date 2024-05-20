Watch Now
NWS: 2 EF1 tornadoes struck parts of Johnson County Sunday night

Shawnee resident Cathy Hilgendorf Taylor submitted Ring camera of a tree falling during overnight storms.
Posted at 4:08 PM, May 20, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service said two EF1 tornadoes struck parts of Johnson County, Kansas, late Sunday night, leaving widespread power outages, downed power lines and building damage in their wake.

An EF1 tornado was reported around 10:31 p.m. Sunday near Mill Valley High School in Shawnee. The storm tracked across the campus and traveled north-northeast toward Johnson Drive after crossing Monticello Road.

The tornado dissipated five minutes later at 10:36 p.m.

A second tornado rated EF1, but said to have caused mostly EF0 damage, occurred at roughly 10:39 p.m. near W. 79th Street and Lamar Avenue in Overland Park.

The tornado tracked northeast through Prairie Village and Fairway before ending around 10:50 p.m. on the western edge of Mission Hills.

Survey crews said pockets of the second tornado produced EF1-level damage associated with 90 mph winds. Crews are expected to provide greater detail on the storms’ paths in the coming days.

